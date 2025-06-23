Natrona County Arrest Log (06/20/25 – 06/23/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Garrett McKinzie, 39 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jeffrey Roberts, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Benjamin Harlston, 33 - Hold for CAC

Benjamin Costalez, Failure to Appear X3

Quentyn Jenkins, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Fred Amacher, 63 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended

Lindsay Rickert, 44 - Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Xavier Guina, 21 - Failure to Appear X2

Kirk Le Bar, 53 - Failure to Appear X2

Jameson McDaniel, 23 - Failure to Comply X2

Samantha Frieling, 31 - Immigration Hold

Lisa Van Horn, 35 - County Warrant/Hold

Jerry Bournes, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

John Molnar, 52 - Failure to Comply X2

Michael Mills, 37 - Assault & Battery

Joshua Roberts, 46 - Failure to Comply

Nevaeh Apodaca, 18 - Failure to Appear

Cherica Apodaca, 45 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Wyatt Pawlik, 35 - Driving without Interlock -1st Off

