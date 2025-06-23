Natrona County Arrest Log (06/20/25 – 06/23/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Garrett McKinzie, 39 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Jeffrey Roberts, 32 - Criminal Warrant
Benjamin Harlston, 33 - Hold for CAC
Benjamin Costalez, Failure to Appear X3
Quentyn Jenkins, 26 - Serve Jail Time
Fred Amacher, 63 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended
Lindsay Rickert, 44 - Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Xavier Guina, 21 - Failure to Appear X2
Kirk Le Bar, 53 - Failure to Appear X2
Jameson McDaniel, 23 - Failure to Comply X2
Samantha Frieling, 31 - Immigration Hold
Lisa Van Horn, 35 - County Warrant/Hold
Jerry Bournes, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
John Molnar, 52 - Failure to Comply X2
Michael Mills, 37 - Assault & Battery
Joshua Roberts, 46 - Failure to Comply
Nevaeh Apodaca, 18 - Failure to Appear
Cherica Apodaca, 45 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Wyatt Pawlik, 35 - Driving without Interlock -1st Off
