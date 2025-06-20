Natrona County Arrest Log (06/18/25 – 06/20/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Milo Bishop, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Bobby Davis, 36 - Failure to Appear X2, Criminal Warrant

Wendy Pickham, 53 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Austin Soden, 23 - Courtesy Hold

Christopher Tyndall, 49 -Failure to Comply

Gina Fabricus, 37 - Failure to Appear

Casey Cowan, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Marlyee Friday, 22 - Failure to Appear

Jonathan Ferguson, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Eric Brown, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Domestic Battery

Ramon Pacheco, 51 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Public Intoxication

Jason Cane, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Christopher Jensen, 31 - Criminal Warrant

Johnathon Wentz, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shane Matz, 42 - Failure to Comply X6

Gabriel Carrasco, 41 - Public Intoxication, Walking Along Roads or Highways

Nicole Hall, 53 - 911 Other than Emergency Purpose

Shyann Dysart, 32 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Travis Schaub, 53 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

