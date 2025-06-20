Natrona County Arrest Log (06/18/25 – 06/20/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Milo Bishop, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Bobby Davis, 36 - Failure to Appear X2, Criminal Warrant
Wendy Pickham, 53 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Austin Soden, 23 - Courtesy Hold
Christopher Tyndall, 49 -Failure to Comply
Gina Fabricus, 37 - Failure to Appear
Casey Cowan, 33 - Serve Jail Time
Marlyee Friday, 22 - Failure to Appear
Jonathan Ferguson, 37 - Serve Jail Time
Eric Brown, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Domestic Battery
Ramon Pacheco, 51 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Public Intoxication
Jason Cane, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Christopher Jensen, 31 - Criminal Warrant
Johnathon Wentz, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Shane Matz, 42 - Failure to Comply X6
Gabriel Carrasco, 41 - Public Intoxication, Walking Along Roads or Highways
Nicole Hall, 53 - 911 Other than Emergency Purpose
Shyann Dysart, 32 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
Travis Schaub, 53 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
