Natrona County Arrest Log (06/17/25 – 06/19/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Amber Ferre, 32 - Criminal Warrant
Ian Lembke, 37 - Serve Jail Time, Failure to Comply X2
Adolfo Aceves, 19 - Hold for WSP
Dillon Yellowbear, 41 - Hold for WSP, District Court Bench Warrant
Dominic Myers, 36 - Hold for WSP
Alfred Smith, 66 - Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, Failure to Comply
Kobe Tillman, 23 - Contract Hold/Billing
Tanya Faulkner, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Interference, Failure to Comply
Sarah Scheick, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Milo Bishop, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Bobby Davis, 36 - Failure to Appear X2, Criminal Warrant
Wendy Pickham, 53 - Courtesy Hold
Austin Soden, 23 - Courtesy Hold
Christopher Tyndall, 49 - Failure to Comply
Margarito Nunez Lupercio, 33 - Courtesy Hold
Miller Quispe-Manulo, 21 - Courtesy Hold
Gina Fabricus, 37 - Failure to Appear
Casey Cowan, 33 - Serve Jail Time
Joseph Friday, 25 - Failure to Comply
Marlyee Friday, 22 - Failure to Appear
