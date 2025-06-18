Natrona County Arrest Log (06/16/25 – 06/18/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Amber Ferre, 32 - Criminal Warrant
Kyle Knight, 25 - Possession - Controlled Substanes, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Cancelled, Duty Upon colliding with a Vehicle
Shad Wade, 49 - Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent
Christopher Milde, 43 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
Cecilia Warren, 33 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid
Michael Grabinski, 63 - Failure to Appear
Jeffery Kordonowy, 41 - Trespassing, DWUI, Resisting Arrest/Interference
Ian Lembke, 37 - Serve Jail Time, Failure to Comply X2
Adolfo Aceves, 19 - Hold for WSP
Dillon Yellowbear, 41 - Hold for WSP, District Court Bench Warrant
Clement Eagle, 52 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Dominic Myers, 36 - Hold for WSP
Alfred Smith, 66 - Possession Controlled Substnace - Liquid, Failure to Comply
Kobe Tillman, 23 - Contract Hold/Billing
Tanya Faulkner, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Interference, Failure to Comply
Saul Serrano-Islas, 35 - Immigration Hold
Sarah Scheick, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
April Rose, 43 - Domestic Battery, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
Gerald Finch, 56 - Criminal Warrant
Melanie Sorensen, 54 - Failure to Comply
Top 10 Items Stolen in Home Invasions
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
College National Finals Rodeo-Sunday
Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino