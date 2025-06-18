Natrona County Arrest Log (06/16/25 – 06/18/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Amber Ferre, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Kyle Knight, 25 - Possession - Controlled Substanes, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Cancelled, Duty Upon colliding with a Vehicle

Shad Wade, 49 - Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent

Christopher Milde, 43 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Cecilia Warren, 33 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid

Michael Grabinski, 63 - Failure to Appear

Jeffery Kordonowy, 41 - Trespassing, DWUI, Resisting Arrest/Interference

Ian Lembke, 37 - Serve Jail Time, Failure to Comply X2

Adolfo Aceves, 19 - Hold for WSP

Dillon Yellowbear, 41 - Hold for WSP, District Court Bench Warrant

Clement Eagle, 52 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Dominic Myers, 36 - Hold for WSP

Alfred Smith, 66 - Possession Controlled Substnace - Liquid, Failure to Comply

Kobe Tillman, 23 - Contract Hold/Billing

Tanya Faulkner, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Interference, Failure to Comply

Saul Serrano-Islas, 35 - Immigration Hold

Sarah Scheick, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

April Rose, 43 - Domestic Battery, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Gerald Finch, 56 - Criminal Warrant

Melanie Sorensen, 54 - Failure to Comply

