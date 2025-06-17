Natrona County Arrest Log (06/15/25 – 06/17/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Amber Ferre, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Kyle Knight, 25 - Possession - Controlled Substanes, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Cancelled, Duty Upon colliding with a Vehicle

Luis Gomez-Vazquez, 38 - Immigration Hold

Santos Espinoza-Jaime, 27 - Immigration Hold

Enrique Alvarez, 22 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Valid Driver's License, Driving Vehicle w/i Single Lane, Open Container, Immigration Hold

Daniel Lemley, 44 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Shad Wade, 49 - Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent Offense

Christopher Milde, 43 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Cecilia Warren, 33 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled SUbstance - Liquid

Michael Grabinski, 63 - Failure to Appear

Dalton Reed, 29 - Failure to Comply

Braden Picotte, 23 - Public Intoxication

Jeffery Kordonowy, 41 - Trespassing, DWUI, Resisting Arrest

Jeremy Tyron, 27 - Failure to Comply

College National Finals Rodeo-Sunday College National Finals Rodeo-Sunday Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino

The 20 Worst Movies of the Last 20 Years (2005-2024) Movies can bring us to the highest highs and the lowest lows. These 20 films of the last 20 years are very much the latter.