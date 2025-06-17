Natrona County Arrest Log (06/15/25 – 06/17/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Amber Ferre, 32 - Criminal Warrant
Kyle Knight, 25 - Possession - Controlled Substanes, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Cancelled, Duty Upon colliding with a Vehicle
Luis Gomez-Vazquez, 38 - Immigration Hold
Santos Espinoza-Jaime, 27 - Immigration Hold
Enrique Alvarez, 22 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Valid Driver's License, Driving Vehicle w/i Single Lane, Open Container, Immigration Hold
Daniel Lemley, 44 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Shad Wade, 49 - Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent Offense
Christopher Milde, 43 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
Cecilia Warren, 33 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled SUbstance - Liquid
Michael Grabinski, 63 - Failure to Appear
Dalton Reed, 29 - Failure to Comply
Braden Picotte, 23 - Public Intoxication
Jeffery Kordonowy, 41 - Trespassing, DWUI, Resisting Arrest
Jeremy Tyron, 27 - Failure to Comply
