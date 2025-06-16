Natrona County Arrest Log (06/14/25 – 06/16/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Veronica Spotted Elk, 43 - Failure to Comply
John Webster, 45 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrets/Interference
Lee Cruz, 26 - Burglary, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Interference
Amber Ferre, 32 - Criminal Warrant
Kyle Knight, 25 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Cancelled, Duty Upon Colliding with Unattended Vehicle
Lucinda Wallowingbull, 32 - Failure to Appear
Luis Gomez-Vazquez, 38 - Immigration Hold
Santos Espinoza-Jaime, 27 - Immigraiton Hold
Bradley Winslow, 38 - Violate Protection Order
Enrique Alvarez, 22 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Valid Driver's License, Driving w/i Single Lane, Open Container, Immigration Hold
Esequiel Godinez, 40 - Doemstic Battery - 1st
Daniel Lemley, 44 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal