Natrona County Arrest Log (06/14/25 – 06/16/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Veronica Spotted Elk, 43 - Failure to Comply

John Webster, 45 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrets/Interference

Lee Cruz, 26 - Burglary, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Interference

Amber Ferre, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Kyle Knight, 25 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Cancelled, Duty Upon Colliding with Unattended Vehicle

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 32 - Failure to Appear

Luis Gomez-Vazquez, 38 - Immigration Hold

Santos Espinoza-Jaime, 27 - Immigraiton Hold

Bradley Winslow, 38 - Violate Protection Order

Enrique Alvarez, 22 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Valid Driver's License, Driving w/i Single Lane, Open Container, Immigration Hold

Esequiel Godinez, 40 - Doemstic Battery - 1st

Daniel Lemley, 44 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

The 20 Worst Movies of the Last 20 Years (2005-2024) Movies can bring us to the highest highs and the lowest lows. These 20 films of the last 20 years are very much the latter.