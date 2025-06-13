Natrona County Arrest Log (06/11/25 – 06/13/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Christopher Hick, 27 - Hold for WSP

Jolynn Gardner, 31 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Property Destruction - $1,000 or More, Reckless Driving, Interference, Hold for Probation

Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Lanae neuroth, 34 - Failure to Appear X2, NCIC Hit

Brian Crawford, 42 - Failure to Appear

Jeremy Lambson, 35 - Failure to Appear

Shaun Chriswisser, 31 - Failure to Appear

Christopher Hardy, 44 - Contract Hold/Billing

Sherman Quiver, 41 - Contract Hold/Billing

Yolanda Barrera, 36 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Tiffany Drew, 36 - Hold for Other Agency

Douglas Hawk, 39 - County Warrant/Hold

Jennifer Carey, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shawn Kirsch, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Cody Hill, 35 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Failure to Appear

