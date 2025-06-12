Natrona County Arrest Log (06/10/25 – 06/12/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Chance Driscoll, 55 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Joaquin Mendoza-Armas, 40 - Immigration Hold

Ronald Castaneda-Aguirre, 30 - Immigration Hold

Luis Gomez-Vazquez, 38 - Immigration Hold

Zachariah Kletsch, 18 - Burglary; building, Theft $1,000 or More, Under 21 - Possession of Alcohol

Treyden Alvey, 22 - DWUI, Driving Under Suspension

Christopher Hick, 27 - Hold for WSP

Alex Lopez-Gonzalez, 31 - Immigration Hold

Jolynn Gardner, 31 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Property Destruction $1,000 or More, Reckless Driving, Interference, Hold for Probation or Parole

Gilberto Molina-Barrios, 31 - Immigration Hold

Emily Gallegos, 50 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Casey Perkins, 40 - Interference, Pedestrian Under the Influence

Lanae Neuroth, 34 - Failure to Appear X2, NCIC Hit

Brian Crawford, 42 - Failure to Appear

Natalie Roszel, 53 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Jeremy Lambson, 35 - Failure to Appear

Shaun Chriswisser, 31 - Failure to Appear

