Natrona County Arrest Log (06/10/25 – 06/12/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Chance Driscoll, 55 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
Joaquin Mendoza-Armas, 40 - Immigration Hold
Ronald Castaneda-Aguirre, 30 - Immigration Hold
Luis Gomez-Vazquez, 38 - Immigration Hold
Zachariah Kletsch, 18 - Burglary; building, Theft $1,000 or More, Under 21 - Possession of Alcohol
Treyden Alvey, 22 - DWUI, Driving Under Suspension
Christopher Hick, 27 - Hold for WSP
Alex Lopez-Gonzalez, 31 - Immigration Hold
Jolynn Gardner, 31 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Property Destruction $1,000 or More, Reckless Driving, Interference, Hold for Probation or Parole
Gilberto Molina-Barrios, 31 - Immigration Hold
Emily Gallegos, 50 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Casey Perkins, 40 - Interference, Pedestrian Under the Influence
Lanae Neuroth, 34 - Failure to Appear X2, NCIC Hit
Brian Crawford, 42 - Failure to Appear
Natalie Roszel, 53 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
Jeremy Lambson, 35 - Failure to Appear
Shaun Chriswisser, 31 - Failure to Appear
