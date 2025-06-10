Natrona County Arrest Log (06/08/25 – 06/10/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Edward Rogers, 57 - Public Intoxication, Reisting Arrest-Willfully
Santos Cuxum-Ismalej, 39 - Immigration Hold
David Quintero Moraels, 35 - Driver's Licence, Immigration Hold
Derrick Jonas, 38 - Failed to Appear
Theodore Bell, 42 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Serve Jail Time
Danney Pollock, 42 - Criminal Warrant
Danny Ainsworth, 59 - Failure to Comply
Brittney Towe, 27 - Failure to Comply
Randi Phelps, 36 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Possession - Plant 3 oz or Less X2
Eddy Ferndandez, 51 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest-Interference
Sharon Fernandez, 51 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest-Interference
Sharon Sleep, 44 - Failure to Comply, Shoplifting - 1st Offense
Duran Vigil, 41 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
Donald Scott, 44 - Failure to Comply
Dylan Reynolds, 33 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Cont
