Natrona County Arrest Log (06/08/25 – 06/10/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Edward Rogers, 57 - Public Intoxication, Reisting Arrest-Willfully

Santos Cuxum-Ismalej, 39 - Immigration Hold

David Quintero Moraels, 35 - Driver's Licence, Immigration Hold

Derrick Jonas, 38 - Failed to Appear

Theodore Bell, 42 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Serve Jail Time

Danney Pollock, 42 - Criminal Warrant

Danny Ainsworth, 59 - Failure to Comply

Brittney Towe, 27 - Failure to Comply

Randi Phelps, 36 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Possession - Plant 3 oz or Less X2

Eddy Ferndandez, 51 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest-Interference

Sharon Fernandez, 51 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest-Interference

Sharon Sleep, 44 - Failure to Comply, Shoplifting - 1st Offense

Duran Vigil, 41 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Donald Scott, 44 - Failure to Comply

Dylan Reynolds, 33 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Cont

