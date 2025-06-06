Natrona County Arrest Log (06/03/25 – 06/06/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Michael Green, 45 - Unlawful Contact, Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Hold for Probation and Parole
Adam Cole, 33 - Serve Jail Time
Theodore Rice, Serve Jail Time
Edward Schrader, 42 - Hold for Agency
Christina Mascorro, 41 - Failure to Comply X2
Jonathan Blake, 65 - Battery, Breach of Peace
Bessie Sotelo, 46 - Failure to Comply X2, Criminal Bench Warrant
Kristi Moser, 46 - Hold for WWC
CHantae Day, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Zachary Bowman, 35 - Theft - $1,000 or More, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Possession Controlled Substances - Plant, Crystal or Powder, Driving While License SUspended
Myria Baker, 41 - Failure to Comply
Cheyney Miller, 66 - NCIC Hit
Cameron Roberts, 36 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace, Assault & Battery X2, Property Damage - Injuring/Defacing
See Why These 30 Rappers Are in Jail or Prison Right Now
Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
5 Reasons Roads Crack, Crumble, and Cave In
Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals