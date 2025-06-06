Natrona County Arrest Log (06/03/25 – 06/06/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Michael Green, 45 - Unlawful Contact, Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Hold for Probation and Parole

Adam Cole, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Theodore Rice, Serve Jail Time

Edward Schrader, 42 - Hold for Agency

Christina Mascorro, 41 - Failure to Comply X2

Jonathan Blake, 65 - Battery, Breach of Peace

Bessie Sotelo, 46 - Failure to Comply X2, Criminal Bench Warrant

Kristi Moser, 46 - Hold for WWC

CHantae Day, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Zachary Bowman, 35 - Theft - $1,000 or More, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Possession Controlled Substances - Plant, Crystal or Powder, Driving While License SUspended

Myria Baker, 41 - Failure to Comply

Cheyney Miller, 66 - NCIC Hit

Cameron Roberts, 36 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace, Assault & Battery X2, Property Damage - Injuring/Defacing

