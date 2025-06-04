Natrona County Arrest Log (06/02/25 – 06/04/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kacey SChilling, 32 - Serve Jail Time
Donald Sylvester, 42 - Hold for WSP, Hold for District Court
Esvin Giron-Mendez, 40 - Immigration Hold
Gael Flores-Felix, 20 - Immigration Hold
Andrea Stankus, 39 - Serve Jail Time
Michael Green, 45 - Unlawful Contact; Rude or Insolent or Angry, Domestic Assault - 1st, Hold for Probation and Parole
Shane Pitman, 52 - Expe Ord DWUI, Maintain Insurance
Caleb Gill, 34 - Serve Jail Time
Victor Gonzalez-Barrios, 23 - Immigration Hold
Juan Lopez-Solis, 28 - Immigration Hold
Rodolfo Gradiz-Gomez, 23 - Immigration Hold
Salvino Gudendualain, 41 - Immigration
Vincent Ooka, 61 - Failure to Comply
Tommy Davisson, 33 - Flee or Attempt or Elude or Police, Reckless Driving, Valid Drivers License
Edward Rogers, 57 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Kay Jones, 43 - Criminal Warrant
