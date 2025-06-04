Natrona County Arrest Log (06/02/25 – 06/04/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Kacey SChilling, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Donald Sylvester, 42 - Hold for WSP, Hold for District Court

Esvin Giron-Mendez, 40 - Immigration Hold

Gael Flores-Felix, 20 - Immigration Hold

Andrea Stankus, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Michael Green, 45 - Unlawful Contact; Rude or Insolent or Angry, Domestic Assault - 1st, Hold for Probation and Parole

Shane Pitman, 52 - Expe Ord DWUI, Maintain Insurance

Caleb Gill, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Victor Gonzalez-Barrios, 23 - Immigration Hold

Juan Lopez-Solis, 28 - Immigration Hold

Rodolfo Gradiz-Gomez, 23 - Immigration Hold

Salvino Gudendualain, 41 - Immigration

Vincent Ooka, 61 - Failure to Comply

Tommy Davisson, 33 - Flee or Attempt or Elude or Police, Reckless Driving, Valid Drivers License

Edward Rogers, 57 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kay Jones, 43 - Criminal Warrant

