Natrona County Arrest Log (06/01/25 – 06/03/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
John PEarce, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Felony Escape
Billy MacKay, 43 - Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense w/i 5 years, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Hold for Probation and Parole
Susan Arner, 68 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Kacey Schilling, 32 - Serve Jail Time
Donald Sylvester, 42 - Hold for WSP, Hold for District Court
Gael Flores-Felix, 20 - Immigration Hold
Cody Hill, 35 - Public Intoxication
Andrea Stankus, 39 - Serve Jail Time
Michael Green, 45 - Unlawful Contact: Rude, Insolent or Angry, Domestic Assault - 1st
Shaen Pitman, 52 - DWUI, Insurance
Brenden Day, 29 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Resisting Arrest-Interference, Invasion of Privacy (Peeping Tom), Trespassing
Archives: U.S. Chain Gangs
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
FBI's List of Unusual Weapons
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM