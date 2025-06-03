Natrona County Arrest Log (06/01/25 – 06/03/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

John PEarce, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Felony Escape

Billy MacKay, 43 - Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense w/i 5 years, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Hold for Probation and Parole

Susan Arner, 68 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Kacey Schilling, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Donald Sylvester, 42 - Hold for WSP, Hold for District Court

Gael Flores-Felix, 20 - Immigration Hold

Cody Hill, 35 - Public Intoxication

Andrea Stankus, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Michael Green, 45 - Unlawful Contact: Rude, Insolent or Angry, Domestic Assault - 1st

Shaen Pitman, 52 - DWUI, Insurance

Brenden Day, 29 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Resisting Arrest-Interference, Invasion of Privacy (Peeping Tom), Trespassing

