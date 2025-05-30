Natrona County Arrest Log (05/27/25 – 05/30/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Tracy Hinds, 52 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold, County Warrant/Hold
Jonathan Jelsma, 38 - Interference, Criminal Trespass, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant X3
Sara Wilson, 43 - Failure to Comply X2
Robin Collins, 45 - Failure to Comply X2, District Court Bench Warrant
Blain Bailey, 61 - Assault & Battery, County Warrant/Hold
Melinda Fetherolf, 44 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Jeffrey Johnson, 40 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
David Dryden, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Trespass
James Alley, 39 - Serve Jail Time
Heydi Coyoy-Chilel, 30 - Valid Driver's License, Immigration hold
Manuel Moreno, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant
Chazton Wahilani, 33 - Serve Jail Time
Tikae Willson, 21 - Failure to Appear X2, Failure to Comply
Tyler Nichols-Morely, 21 - Failure to Appear
Rylie Woolson, 25 - Aggravated Assault and Battery, Interference
Brent Sanborn, 24 - Violate Protection Order
Danny Tolman, 75 - Failure to Comply
Braden Picotte, 23 - Public Intoxication
Emily Gallegos. 50 - Public Intoxication
Brandi Eckman, 32 - Failure to Comply
