Natrona County Arrest Log (05/27/25 – 05/30/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Tracy Hinds, 52 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold, County Warrant/Hold

Jonathan Jelsma, 38 - Interference, Criminal Trespass, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant X3

Sara Wilson, 43 - Failure to Comply X2

Robin Collins, 45 - Failure to Comply X2, District Court Bench Warrant

Blain Bailey, 61 - Assault & Battery, County Warrant/Hold

Melinda Fetherolf, 44 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jeffrey Johnson, 40 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

David Dryden, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Trespass

James Alley, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Heydi Coyoy-Chilel, 30 - Valid Driver's License, Immigration hold

Manuel Moreno, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant

Chazton Wahilani, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Tikae Willson, 21 - Failure to Appear X2, Failure to Comply

Tyler Nichols-Morely, 21 - Failure to Appear

Rylie Woolson, 25 - Aggravated Assault and Battery, Interference

Brent Sanborn, 24 - Violate Protection Order

Danny Tolman, 75 - Failure to Comply

Braden Picotte, 23 - Public Intoxication

Emily Gallegos. 50 - Public Intoxication

Brandi Eckman, 32 - Failure to Comply

