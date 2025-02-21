Natrona County Arrest Log (02/20/25 – 02/21/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Coretta Rodabaugh, 44 - Hold for WWC X2
Shaylynn Lacey, 32 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Susbtance - Powder or Crystal, Create or Deliver Counterfeit Substance, Attempt and Conspire - Felony
Christian Wright, 26 - Failure to Comply X2, County Warrant/Hold, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Narc Substance, Attempt and Conspire
Jordan ALegria, 24 - Failure to Comply
Dalmar Ahmed, 41 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Mandelyn Hernandez, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant, Pill or Cap
Micheal Jimenez, 44 - Serve Jail Time
Nicolle Poucher, 32 - Failure to Comply
Michael Vega, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant X2
