Natrona County Arrest Log (02/19/25 – 02/20/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Craig Hines, 64 - Hold for WSP
Eli Elbert, 44 - Contract Hold/billing
Tawanie Moffitt, 37 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Domanic Gaylord, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Rachman Strange, 45 - Courtesy Hold
Andrew Messick, 38 - Driving without an Interlock, Compulsory AUto Insurance Offense
Tammie Melton, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Stacia Norris, 35 - County Warrant/Hold
Stephanie Lee, 40 - Public Intoxication
