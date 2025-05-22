Natrona County Arrest Log (05/19/25 – 05/22/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Allissa Baker, 26 — Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Brandon Johns, 39 — Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Madeline Delarosa, 55 — Probation Revocation

Travis Schaub, 53 — Trespassing

Julio Candia-Evia, 25 — Contract Hold/Billing

Kevin Marshall, 38 — Serve Jail Time

Ashley Moyte, 33 — Fail To Appear

Casey King, 38 — Trespassing

FBI's List of Unusual Weapons Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM