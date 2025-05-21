Natrona County Arrest Log (05/19/25 – 05/21/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Heather Evans, 40 - Serve Jail Time
David Rohn, 47 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Heather Russell, 48 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant
Darion Trujillo, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant
Casey Cowan, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Francisco Valiente-Garcia, 28 - Immigration Hold
Chantae Day, 31 - Failure to Comply
Bryan Kunze, 48 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Leave Scene of an Accident: Damage to Atten, Duty to Give Info & Render Aid
