Natrona County Arrest Log (05/19/25 – 05/21/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Heather Evans, 40 - Serve Jail Time

David Rohn, 47 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Heather Russell, 48 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Darion Trujillo, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant

Casey Cowan, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Francisco Valiente-Garcia, 28 - Immigration Hold

Chantae Day, 31 - Failure to Comply

Bryan Kunze, 48 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Leave Scene of an Accident: Damage to Atten, Duty to Give Info & Render Aid

ppp

Archives: U.S. Chain Gangs A chain gang is slang for a group of prisoners chained together, usually made to perform manual labor like painting buildings, fixing roads, or clearing land. By 1955, the U.S. had mostly phased it out, but a few states have tried to revive them. In Maricopa County, inmates can still volunteer for a "chain gang" to earn credit towards a high-school diploma ( U.S. Department of Justice : Working on the Chain Gang: An Inmate's 'Choice' of Punishment). Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success Compared to other states, Wyoming has the 2nd worst alcohol related death rate. Further, it is the second worst state for drunk driving after Montana. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has put together some helpful tips for people who are considering taking a break from drinking to examine their relationship with alcohol. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

FBI's List of Unusual Weapons Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM