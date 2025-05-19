Natrona County Arrest Log (05/16/25 – 05/19/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Jeremy Tryon, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Kenya Jones, 31 - Hold for WWC
Juan Martinez-Chavez, 49 - Hold for WSP
Abigaile Andersen, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Michael Webster, 45 - Failure to Comply X2
William De-Jesus, 44 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Jordan Schmidt, 31 - Theft Under $1,000, Conspiracy to Commit Misdemeanor, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Gordon Hart, 46 - Public Intoxication, Criminal Trespass, Open Container, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Duane GUmfory, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply
Travis Schaub, 53 - Open Container, Resisting Arrest
Tristan Bennett, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Mark Munsell, 63 - Domestic Assault - 1st
Andrea Witman, 42 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication
Ampelio Barron Tovar, 34 - Resisting Arrest-Interference, Public Intoxication
Elisabeth Padilla, 25 - DWUI - 1st, Public Intoxicaiton, Resisting Arrest, Insurance Violation
ppp
FBI's List of Unusual Weapons
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM