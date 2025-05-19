Natrona County Arrest Log (05/16/25 – 05/19/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Jeremy Tryon, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Kenya Jones, 31 - Hold for WWC

Juan Martinez-Chavez, 49 - Hold for WSP

Abigaile Andersen, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Webster, 45 - Failure to Comply X2

William De-Jesus, 44 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jordan Schmidt, 31 - Theft Under $1,000, Conspiracy to Commit Misdemeanor, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Gordon Hart, 46 - Public Intoxication, Criminal Trespass, Open Container, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Duane GUmfory, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply

Travis Schaub, 53 - Open Container, Resisting Arrest

Tristan Bennett, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Mark Munsell, 63 - Domestic Assault - 1st

Andrea Witman, 42 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication

Ampelio Barron Tovar, 34 - Resisting Arrest-Interference, Public Intoxication

Elisabeth Padilla, 25 - DWUI - 1st, Public Intoxicaiton, Resisting Arrest, Insurance Violation

