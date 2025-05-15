Natrona County Arrest Log (05/13/25 – 05/15/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Dewayne Farthing, 45 - Failure to Comply
Benjamen Wentz, 34 - Failure to Appear
Tristany Larramendy, 31 - Possession - Crystal, Take Substance into Jail
Diana Collins, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Andrew Barrett, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Controlled Substance I or II, Aggravated Assault and Battery, Felony Habitual Violent Crime Plus 3
Neil Sorensen, 45 - Serve Jail Time
Darrell McNally, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication, Hold for Casper Muni Court
Marlon Marshall, 60 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Dallas Dickinson, 20 - Aggravated ASsault and Battery w/ a Deadly Weapon, Under 21 Possession Alcohol
Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Kristopher Kellogg, 47 - Criminal Warrant
Lanny Wilson, 29 - Criminal Trespass
Randolph Jennings, 52 - Criminal Warrant
Karissa Halstead, 52 - Criminal Warrant
Zachary Magargal, 19 - County Warrant/Hold
Vincent Ooka, 61 - Failure to Appear
Gracious Rimmer, 59 - Possession Controlled Substance, SCh I, II, or III
Skyler McClure, 32 - Failure to Appear, Trespassing, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest Willfully
John Webster, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Doug Big Medicine, 47 - Public Intoxication
FBI's List of Unusual Weapons
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM