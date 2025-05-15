Natrona County Arrest Log (05/13/25 – 05/15/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Dewayne Farthing, 45 - Failure to Comply

Benjamen Wentz, 34 - Failure to Appear

Tristany Larramendy, 31 - Possession - Crystal, Take Substance into Jail

Diana Collins, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Andrew Barrett, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Controlled Substance I or II, Aggravated Assault and Battery, Felony Habitual Violent Crime Plus 3

Neil Sorensen, 45 - Serve Jail Time

Darrell McNally, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication, Hold for Casper Muni Court

Marlon Marshall, 60 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Dallas Dickinson, 20 - Aggravated ASsault and Battery w/ a Deadly Weapon, Under 21 Possession Alcohol

Jaymes Scott, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Kristopher Kellogg, 47 - Criminal Warrant

Lanny Wilson, 29 - Criminal Trespass

Randolph Jennings, 52 - Criminal Warrant

Karissa Halstead, 52 - Criminal Warrant

Zachary Magargal, 19 - County Warrant/Hold

Vincent Ooka, 61 - Failure to Appear

Gracious Rimmer, 59 - Possession Controlled Substance, SCh I, II, or III

Skyler McClure, 32 - Failure to Appear, Trespassing, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest Willfully

John Webster, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Doug Big Medicine, 47 - Public Intoxication

