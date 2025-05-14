Natrona County Arrest Log (05/12/25 – 05/14/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Ace Wolf, 34 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for Agency
Mia Brown, 25 - Failure to Appear
Melanie Sorensen, 54 - Failure to Appear X2
Zachary Krueger, 32 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest
Dewayne Farthing, 45 - Failure to Comply
Benjamen Wentz, 34 - Failure to Appear
Tristany Larramendy, 31 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail
Diana Collins, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Flor Lanchi Vargas, 43 - Immigration Hold
Andrew Barrett, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Controlled Substance - SCHI, II, or III
Neil Sorensen, 45 - Serve Jail Time
Darrell McNally, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication
Marlon Marshall, 60 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Karlin Carlson, 19 - Under 21 - Possession, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Dallas Dickinson, 20 - Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Under 21 Possession Alcohol
