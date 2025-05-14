Natrona County Arrest Log (05/12/25 – 05/14/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Ace Wolf, 34 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for Agency

Mia Brown, 25 - Failure to Appear

Melanie Sorensen, 54 - Failure to Appear X2

Zachary Krueger, 32 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest

Dewayne Farthing, 45 - Failure to Comply

Benjamen Wentz, 34 - Failure to Appear

Tristany Larramendy, 31 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail

Diana Collins, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Flor Lanchi Vargas, 43 - Immigration Hold

Andrew Barrett, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Controlled Substance - SCHI, II, or III

Neil Sorensen, 45 - Serve Jail Time

Darrell McNally, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication

Marlon Marshall, 60 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Karlin Carlson, 19 - Under 21 - Possession, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Dallas Dickinson, 20 - Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Under 21 Possession Alcohol

