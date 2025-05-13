Natrona County Arrest Log (05/12/25 – 05/13/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Sergio Gonzalez, 33 — Serve Jail Time

Camille Moore, 36 — Serve Jail Time

Jordan Suess, 37 — Serve Jail Time

Russell Durand, 55 — Possession Of Controlled Substance

Sherri Pauli, 19 — DUI: Controlled Substance, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane

Ace Wolf, 34 — Fail To Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold For Agency

Mia Brown, 25 — Fail To Appear

Melanie Sorensen, 54 — Fail To Appear (x2)

Zachary Krueger, 32 — Trespassing, Resisting Arrest

Elisabeth Padilla, 25 — Domestic Battery

Ashley Houghton, 33 — Fail To Appear

Dewayne Farthing, 45 — Fail To Comply

Matthew Gerhard, 46 — Camping Restricted In The City

