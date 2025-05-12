Natrona County Arrest Log (05/09/25 – 05/12/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Lisa McDermid, 59 - Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Linh Nguyen, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant
Catherine Morton, 69 - Controlled Substance - Meth, Failure to Appear
Dallas Mayhan, 56 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold, Manufacture or Delivery Meth or Narc
Jackson Gideon, 21 - Failure to Appear
Ryan Myron, 40 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
Julie Gray, 34 - Failure to Appear
Leonel Marroquin-Medina, 33 - Contract Hold, Billing
Irving Garcia-Garcia, 29 - Contract Hold, Billing
Michael Prieto, 29 - Violate FVPA Court Order
Sergio Alvarado-Ismalej, 21 - Immigration Hold
Monolo Galvan-Inga, 44 - Immigration Hold
Jessica Jensen, 41 - Failure to Appear, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Isavro Enriquez-Rios, 40 - Courtesy Hold
Ty Watson, 61 - Driving w/o Interlock - 1st Offense, Driving while License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
Leona Mahan, 35 - Open Container
Cheryl Piper, 23 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
Thomas Branstetter, 62 - Failure to Comply
Adriana Sanchez, 22 - Failure to Comply X2
Jadin Triplett, 20 - Under 21 - Possession Alocohol
