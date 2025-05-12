Natrona County Arrest Log (05/09/25 – 05/12/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Lisa McDermid, 59 - Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Linh Nguyen, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant

Catherine Morton, 69 - Controlled Substance - Meth, Failure to Appear

Dallas Mayhan, 56 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold, Manufacture or Delivery Meth or Narc

Jackson Gideon, 21 - Failure to Appear

Ryan Myron, 40 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Julie Gray, 34 - Failure to Appear

Leonel Marroquin-Medina, 33 - Contract Hold, Billing

Irving Garcia-Garcia, 29 - Contract Hold, Billing

Michael Prieto, 29 - Violate FVPA Court Order

Sergio Alvarado-Ismalej, 21 - Immigration Hold

Monolo Galvan-Inga, 44 - Immigration Hold

Jessica Jensen, 41 - Failure to Appear, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Isavro Enriquez-Rios, 40 - Courtesy Hold

Ty Watson, 61 - Driving w/o Interlock - 1st Offense, Driving while License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Leona Mahan, 35 - Open Container

Cheryl Piper, 23 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear

Thomas Branstetter, 62 - Failure to Comply

Adriana Sanchez, 22 - Failure to Comply X2

Jadin Triplett, 20 - Under 21 - Possession Alocohol

ppp

Guilty Pleasure Movies From the ’90s These ’90s films do not have good reputations. Most are cheesy and a few are really dated. We love them anyway.

5 Hilarious Reviews Of Jails In New York Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

FBI's List of Unusual Weapons Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM