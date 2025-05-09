Natrona County Arrest Log (05/08/25 – 05/09/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Alyssa Johnson, 34 - Exceed 30 mph in Urban District, Reckless Driving, Interference, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Valid Title, Flee or Attempt ot Elude, Failure to Comply, Reckless Endangering
Melissa Edwards, 45 - Courtesy Hold/Agency
James Marlett, 36 - Courtesy Hold/Agency
Antwoine Williamson, 35 - Contract Hold/Billing, District Court Bench Warrant
Nancy Jones, 47 - Hold for WWC
Kristin Terry, 28 - Hold for WWC
Caleb Engavo, 23 - Contract Hold/billing
Josselyn Pratt, 42 - Criminal Warrant
Macka Camden, 71 - NCIC Hit
Edward Johnson, 22 - Failure to Comply X2
Damien Rose, 28 - Bond Revocation
Kyann Dutton, 34 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Scott Johnson, 39 - District Court Bench Warrant X2
James Hoelscher, 42 - Failure to Appear X2, Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Dana Clark, 38 - Criminal Bench Warrant
John Travis, 52 - Serving Weekends
Victoria Brown, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Jessica Simpson, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Melissa Call, 38 - Failure to Comply
