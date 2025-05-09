Natrona County Arrest Log (05/08/25 – 05/09/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Alyssa Johnson, 34 - Exceed 30 mph in Urban District, Reckless Driving, Interference, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Valid Title, Flee or Attempt ot Elude, Failure to Comply, Reckless Endangering

Melissa Edwards, 45 - Courtesy Hold/Agency

James Marlett, 36 - Courtesy Hold/Agency

Antwoine Williamson, 35 - Contract Hold/Billing, District Court Bench Warrant

Nancy Jones, 47 - Hold for WWC

Kristin Terry, 28 - Hold for WWC

Caleb Engavo, 23 - Contract Hold/billing

Josselyn Pratt, 42 - Criminal Warrant

Macka Camden, 71 - NCIC Hit

Edward Johnson, 22 - Failure to Comply X2

Damien Rose, 28 - Bond Revocation

Kyann Dutton, 34 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Scott Johnson, 39 - District Court Bench Warrant X2

James Hoelscher, 42 - Failure to Appear X2, Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Dana Clark, 38 - Criminal Bench Warrant

John Travis, 52 - Serving Weekends

Victoria Brown, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Jessica Simpson, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Melissa Call, 38 - Failure to Comply

What Moms Really Want for Mother's Day We took a poll and asked moms in Minnesota, "What do you really want for Mother's Day?" You might be thinking the number one answer is chocolate or flowers, but nope. Scroll through to see what moms across the state are hoping to receive on Sunday. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio