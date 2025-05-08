Natrona County Arrest Log (05/07/25 – 05/08/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Alyssa Johnson, 34 - Exceed 30 mph in Urban District, Reckless Driving, Interference, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Valid Title, Flee or Attempt ot Elude, Failure to Comply, Reckless Endangering

Jesse Johnson, 29 - Failure to Comply

Brooke Olson, 42 - Failure to Appear, Trespassing

Tiffany McDonald, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Shawn Nash, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply X2

Jonathan Blake, 65 - Failue to Comply

Oscar Herrera-Banks, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant

Zachariah Kletsch, 18 - Driving While License Cancelled, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Interference

Wesley Brown, 55 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited

Christopher Hick, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Criminal Entry, Property Destruction - $1000

Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

