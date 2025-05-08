Natrona County Arrest Log (05/07/25 – 05/08/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Alyssa Johnson, 34 - Exceed 30 mph in Urban District, Reckless Driving, Interference, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Valid Title, Flee or Attempt ot Elude, Failure to Comply, Reckless Endangering
Jesse Johnson, 29 - Failure to Comply
Brooke Olson, 42 - Failure to Appear, Trespassing
Tiffany McDonald, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Shawn Nash, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply X2
Jonathan Blake, 65 - Failue to Comply
Oscar Herrera-Banks, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant
Zachariah Kletsch, 18 - Driving While License Cancelled, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Interference
Wesley Brown, 55 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited
Christopher Hick, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Criminal Entry, Property Destruction - $1000
Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
