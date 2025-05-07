Natrona County Arrest Log (05/06/25 – 05/07/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Gina Harris, 38 - Possession Controlled Narc Substance, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Nicholas Giangiacomo, 37 - Failure to Comply

Samuel Fales, 43 - Failure to Comply x2

Ronald Young, 62 - Criminal Entry

Derrick Young, 35 - Criminal Warrant, Possession - Powder or Crystal

James Stone, 53 - Courtesy Hold

Konnor Rollison, 29 - Hold for CAC

Patrick Handberg, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Dyllon Walsh, 19 - Serve jail Time

Isavro Enriquez-Rios, 40 - Immigration Hold

Carlos ENriquez-Rios, 40 - Immigration Hold

Gavin Cleaver, 19 - Criminal Warrant

Jamey WEickum, 55 - Failure to Comply

Ravon Abbot, 32 - Failure to Comply

Kerry Ready, 28 - Driving While Licence Cancelled, DUI: .08 or More, Vehicle Turning Left at Intersection Yield T

Jennifer Carey, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

You Can Prevent Drowning Drowning happens in seconds and is often noiseless. It can happen to anyone, any time there is access to water. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

FBI's List of Unusual Weapons Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM