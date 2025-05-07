Natrona County Arrest Log (05/06/25 – 05/07/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Gina Harris, 38 - Possession Controlled Narc Substance, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Nicholas Giangiacomo, 37 - Failure to Comply
Samuel Fales, 43 - Failure to Comply x2
Ronald Young, 62 - Criminal Entry
Derrick Young, 35 - Criminal Warrant, Possession - Powder or Crystal
James Stone, 53 - Courtesy Hold
Konnor Rollison, 29 - Hold for CAC
Patrick Handberg, 47 - Serve Jail Time
Dyllon Walsh, 19 - Serve jail Time
Isavro Enriquez-Rios, 40 - Immigration Hold
Carlos ENriquez-Rios, 40 - Immigration Hold
Gavin Cleaver, 19 - Criminal Warrant
Jamey WEickum, 55 - Failure to Comply
Ravon Abbot, 32 - Failure to Comply
Kerry Ready, 28 - Driving While Licence Cancelled, DUI: .08 or More, Vehicle Turning Left at Intersection Yield T
Jennifer Carey, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
