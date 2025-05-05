Natrona County Arrest Log (05/02/25 – 05/05/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Joseph Qualle, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Oliver Amrosio-Alvarado, 48 -Immigration Hold

Benjamin Griffith, 56 - Open Container - Possession, Failure to Appear

Colton Orchard, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Tyler Staley, 28 - Failure to Appear X3

Yoselin Perez, 33 - Theft, Conspire to Commit Misdemeanor, Immigration Hold

Ashiss Taylor, 19 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Aura Morey-Rodriguez, 38 - Theft - $1,000 or More, Immigration Hold

Chase Bennett, 25 - Theft - $1,000 or More, No Registration and Improper Display of CPD, DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Daniel Jensen, 43 - Failure to Appear X2, Driving While License Suspended

Liberty Means, 25 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

