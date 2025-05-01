Natrona County Arrest Log (04/30/25 – 05/01/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Paul Tolliver, 39 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Jared Gilstrap, 43 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Lucas Hallock, 44 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Gordon Hard, 46 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure

Rita Lopez, 38- Public Intoxication, Malicious Mischief Prohibited

Anthony Lamb, 33 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Lauranna Montgomery, 25 - Failure to Comply

Kimberly Proudfoot, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession Controlled Substance - SCH V, Driving while License Cancelled, Suspended

Sunni Johnson, 33 - Failure to Comply

Severino Jackson, 27 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Flee or Attempt to Elude

Kyann Dutton, 34 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Interference

