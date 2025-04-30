Natrona County Arrest Log (04/29/25 – 04/30/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Kalin Harris, 22 - Failure to Comply

Jacob Anderson, 48 - Criminal Warrant

Wilson Rivero-Herrera, 27 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd

Cody Hubbard, 38 - Criminal Warrant

Walter Bunney, 60 - Property Destruction: $1,000 or More

Milo Bishop, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ladella Lee, 39 - Failure to Appear

Derrick Jonas, 38 - Open Container, Public Intoxication

