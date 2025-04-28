Natrona County Arrest Log (04/25/25 – 04/28/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Gordon Hart, 46 - Failure to Appear

Cheyney Miller, 66 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Josselyn Pratt, 42 - Failure to Appear, Theft - 5th or Subsequent X2

Garrett McKinzie, 38 - Failure to Appear X2, Failure to Comply

Levi Zitterkopf, 28 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Property Destruction $1,000 or more

Amado Garcia, 26 - DWUI -1st, Open Container, Resisting Arrest, Immigration Hold

Rebecca Edwards, 31 - Failure to Comply X3

Daniel Gerlock, 41 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Tammy Barnes, 54 - Failure to Appear

Malika Brown, 33 - Failure to Comply

John Webster, 45 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Comply

Matthew Jolly, Public Intoxication, Open Container

Heather Louderback, 53 - Criminal Warrant

Anthony Ashley, 35 - County Warrant/Hold

