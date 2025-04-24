Natrona County Arrest Log (04/23/25 – 04/24/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Francisco Sosa, 29 - Trespassing, Theft - 5th or Subsequent

Thomas Ashley, 48 - Failure to Appear

Gerardo Soto-Martinez, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Ryeisha Wanstall, 24 - Courtesy Hold

Jake Perea, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Bryce Myron, 18 - Criminal Warrant

Duane Medicinecloud, 34 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Jeremy Farley, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant

Daniel Ooka, 57 - Failure to Appear

Ronald Warner, 40 - Driving While License Suspended

Makenzie Snow, 30 - Careless Driving, DUI, Open COntainer

Jackie Carabajal, 44 - Felonious Restraint: expose VM to Risk, Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure to Throat or Neck

