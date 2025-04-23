Natrona County Arrest Log (04/22/25 – 04/23/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Donald Marquez, 67 - Resisting Arrest - Interference, Camping in City

Wolfe Willow, 39 - Failure to Appear, Contract Hold/Billing

Dustin Bigmedicine, 44 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Simple Assault

Benjamin Costalez, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dallas Judkins, 29 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply X2

Amelia Kraft, 40 - Failure to Comply

Justus Gagne, 25 - Failure to Comply

Derek Hayes, 41 - Criminal Warrant

Duane Gumfory, 51 - Serve Jail Time

Steven Marler, 50 - HOLD for District Court

Derrick Jonas, 38 - Public Intoxication

David Strong, 38 - Failure to Comply

George Schott, 36 - Failure to Comply X2, Possession - Cocaine/Crack

FBI's List of Unusual Weapons Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM