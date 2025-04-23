Natrona County Arrest Log (04/22/25 – 04/23/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Donald Marquez, 67 - Resisting Arrest - Interference, Camping in City
Wolfe Willow, 39 - Failure to Appear, Contract Hold/Billing
Dustin Bigmedicine, 44 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Simple Assault
Benjamin Costalez, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Dallas Judkins, 29 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply X2
Amelia Kraft, 40 - Failure to Comply
Justus Gagne, 25 - Failure to Comply
Derek Hayes, 41 - Criminal Warrant
Duane Gumfory, 51 - Serve Jail Time
Steven Marler, 50 - HOLD for District Court
Derrick Jonas, 38 - Public Intoxication
David Strong, 38 - Failure to Comply
George Schott, 36 - Failure to Comply X2, Possession - Cocaine/Crack
