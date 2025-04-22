Natrona County Arrest Log (04/21/25 – 04/22/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Justin Coatney, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shaun Tobin, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Adam Lujan, 43 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold

Joshua Vernon, 43 - Criminal Warrant

Dennis Kay, 37 - Criminal Warrant X2

Robin Behan, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Francisco Soso, 29 - Public Intoxication

Jose Garcia-Matamoros, 28 - Immigration Hold

Luis Rodriguez Alvarez, 26 - Immigration Hold

Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Carol Hughes, 59 - Public Intoxication

Donald Marquez, 67 - Resisting Arrest, Camping in the City

