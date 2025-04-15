Natrona County Arrest Log (04/14/25 – 04/15/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
James Schmidt, 31 - Failure to Comply
Cory Campbell, 41 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substances - Plant; Powder or Crystal
Cherylynn Grunwald, 29 - Hold for WWC
Ashely Moyte, 33 - Failure to Comply
Willis Bermudez-Gil, 32 - Immigration Hold
Deon Baker, 38 - Resisting Arrest/Interference, Hold for Probation
Brock Cornett, 37 - Criminal Warrant
John Hall, 62 - Failure to Comply
Brian Bayer, 57 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd w/i, Open Container, Insurance Violation
Stephanie Orr-Cheesman, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant
FBI's List of Unusual Weapons
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM