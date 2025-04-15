Natrona County Arrest Log (04/14/25 – 04/15/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

James Schmidt, 31 - Failure to Comply

Cory Campbell, 41 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substances - Plant; Powder or Crystal

Cherylynn Grunwald, 29 - Hold for WWC

Ashely Moyte, 33 - Failure to Comply

Willis Bermudez-Gil, 32 - Immigration Hold

Deon Baker, 38 - Resisting Arrest/Interference, Hold for Probation

Brock Cornett, 37 - Criminal Warrant

John Hall, 62 - Failure to Comply

Brian Bayer, 57 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd w/i, Open Container, Insurance Violation

Stephanie Orr-Cheesman, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant