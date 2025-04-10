Natrona County Arrest Log (04/09/25 – 04/10/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Stanley ABernathy, 33 - Courtesy Hold
Brinden Longest, 34 - Failure to Comply
Casey Cowan, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Kasey Perkins, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
CHristopher Aars, 42 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
QUentyn Jenkins, 26 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Driving without Interlock - 1st, Interference
Federico Gomez, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st
