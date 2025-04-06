Natrona County Arrest Log (04/06/25 – 04/07/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Faith Stewart, 19 - Failure to Appear

Rueben Wentz, 46 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended

Martin Blueford, 29 - Possession COntrolled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant

Matthew Metzger, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Kody Wass, 18 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Property Destruction - $1,000 or more X2

Erika Batchelor, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Paul Christensen, 56 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Caleb Phelps, 42 - Failure to Appear

Joshua Hover, 35 - No Insurance, Driving Under Suspension

Joseph Mendez, 35 - County Warrant/Hold

Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Comply X2

Heather Kooken, 39 - Possesion - Plant, Powder, Liquid, Sch IV

