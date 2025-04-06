Natrona County Arrest Log (04/06/25 – 04/07/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Faith Stewart, 19 - Failure to Appear
Rueben Wentz, 46 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended
Martin Blueford, 29 - Possession COntrolled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant
Matthew Metzger, 41 - Serve Jail Time
Kody Wass, 18 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Property Destruction - $1,000 or more X2
Erika Batchelor, 32 - Criminal Warrant
Paul Christensen, 56 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
Caleb Phelps, 42 - Failure to Appear
Joshua Hover, 35 - No Insurance, Driving Under Suspension
Joseph Mendez, 35 - County Warrant/Hold
Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Comply X2
Heather Kooken, 39 - Possesion - Plant, Powder, Liquid, Sch IV
See past arrest logs here.
