Natrona County Arrest Log (04/03/25 – 04/04/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Michael Walter, 33 - Interference, Driving while License Cancelled, County Warrant/Hold, NCIC Hit

Tauna Macias, 43 - Failure to Comply

Reginald Trosper, 31 - Public Intoxication

Travis Barnett, 32 - Courtesy Hold

Lilyann Morales, 18 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole

Carson Martin, 18 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Stop Sign, Careless Driving - 1st Offense

Wesley Test, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Hold for CAC

Krissa Wentz, 31 - Shoplifting - 1st Offense

Tyrone Starks, 40 - Loitering

