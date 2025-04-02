Natrona County Arrest Log (04/01/25 – 04/02/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Sara Clem, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant
Jolie Jordan, 54 - Courtesy Hold
Terisa Trujillo, 44 - Failure to Register as a Sex Offender - 1st Offense
Ashton Palmer, 23 - Serve Jail Time
Carla Musser, 53 - Attempt & Conspire - Felony
Aaron Miracle, 51 - Possession Controlled Substances X3 - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Liquid
Lindsay Miracle, 44 - Possession Controlled Substances X3 - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Liquid
Robert Lukowiak, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Jason Lane, 39 - Driving While License Cancelled - 2nd offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Contrd Access Hwys, Driving on Sidewalks, Controlled Substances - Possession
Laramie Stamper, 36 - Registration Motor Vehicle, Driving While License Suspended
Marshal Coffey, 19 - Burglary
Kristin Terry, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold
Brandon Seyfang, 43 - Driving while License Suspended, Insurance Violation
Michael Yost, 32, Trespassing
Devin Pangus, 31 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Cody Burnsed, 31 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Mercedes Engel, 24 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Tiffany Madrid, 43 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
See past arrest logs here.
