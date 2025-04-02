Natrona County Arrest Log (04/01/25 – 04/02/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Sara Clem, 31 - District Court Bench Warrant

Jolie Jordan, 54 - Courtesy Hold

Terisa Trujillo, 44 - Failure to Register as a Sex Offender - 1st Offense

Ashton Palmer, 23 - Serve Jail Time

Carla Musser, 53 - Attempt & Conspire - Felony

Aaron Miracle, 51 - Possession Controlled Substances X3 - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Liquid

Lindsay Miracle, 44 - Possession Controlled Substances X3 - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Liquid

Robert Lukowiak, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jason Lane, 39 - Driving While License Cancelled - 2nd offense, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Contrd Access Hwys, Driving on Sidewalks, Controlled Substances - Possession

Laramie Stamper, 36 - Registration Motor Vehicle, Driving While License Suspended

Marshal Coffey, 19 - Burglary

Kristin Terry, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold

Brandon Seyfang, 43 - Driving while License Suspended, Insurance Violation

Michael Yost, 32, Trespassing

Devin Pangus, 31 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Cody Burnsed, 31 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Mercedes Engel, 24 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Tiffany Madrid, 43 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

