Natrona County Arrest Log (03/27/25 – 03/30/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Cody Wallace, 31 - Criminal Warrant

Collette Sickler, 26 - Courtesy Hold

Dante Allison, 24 - Serve Jail Time

Cherylynn Grunwald, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

JEremy Rivera Noguera, 23 - Failure to Appear

Craig Hopes, 41 - Failure to Appear

Ronald Warner, 70 - Failure to Comply

Jason Lyons, 34 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Mitchell Miller, 33 - DWUI - 1st, Resisting Arrest

Paul May, 25 - Criminal Warrant

Bradford Hold, 49 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Donald Scott, 43 - Failure to Appear

Shaylynn Lacey, 32 - Failure to Appear

Jason Whitney, 44 - Failure to Comply X4

Dylon Smith, 32 - Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest-Willfully

Alberto Aparicio-Castillo, 26 - Immigration Hold

Reginald Trosper, 31 - Public Intoxication

Tiffany Willhite, 39 - Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, Failure to Appear

Lindell Sansoucie, 58 - Failure to Comply

Diana Hubbard, 40 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Brian Crawford, 42 - Failure to Appear X2

Danielle Thomas, 30 -Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Neisha Murphy, 21 - Failure to Appear

Alex Grant, 22 - Failure to Apepar X2

See past arrest logs here.

See Why These 29 Rappers Are in Jail or Prison Right Now

15 Well-Known Products Made in America Consumer Reports find that 8 out 10 Americans would rather buy products made in the U.S.A. than imported ones. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

LOOK: Most Expensive Airbnb Available in Cheyenne for Valentine's Weekend Gallery Credit: Airbnb via Rosabelle