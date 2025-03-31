Natrona County Arrest Log (03/27/25 – 03/30/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Cody Wallace, 31 - Criminal Warrant
Collette Sickler, 26 - Courtesy Hold
Dante Allison, 24 - Serve Jail Time
Cherylynn Grunwald, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
JEremy Rivera Noguera, 23 - Failure to Appear
Craig Hopes, 41 - Failure to Appear
Ronald Warner, 70 - Failure to Comply
Jason Lyons, 34 - Criminal Bench Warrant
Mitchell Miller, 33 - DWUI - 1st, Resisting Arrest
Paul May, 25 - Criminal Warrant
Bradford Hold, 49 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Donald Scott, 43 - Failure to Appear
Shaylynn Lacey, 32 - Failure to Appear
Jason Whitney, 44 - Failure to Comply X4
Dylon Smith, 32 - Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest-Willfully
Alberto Aparicio-Castillo, 26 - Immigration Hold
Reginald Trosper, 31 - Public Intoxication
Tiffany Willhite, 39 - Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, Failure to Appear
Lindell Sansoucie, 58 - Failure to Comply
Diana Hubbard, 40 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Brian Crawford, 42 - Failure to Appear X2
Danielle Thomas, 30 -Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Neisha Murphy, 21 - Failure to Appear
Alex Grant, 22 - Failure to Apepar X2
