Natrona County Arrest Log (03/25/25 – 03/26/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Robert Timberlake, 34 - County Warrant/Hold, Possession - Crystal

James Higgs, 30 - Hold for WSP

Angela Strickler, 40 - District Court Bench Warrant X2

Chad Erickson, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Misty Ramsey, 36 - DUI Alcohol .08% or more, Open COntainer, Driving while License Cancelled, Driving without Interlock

Patrick Sanchez, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joshua McLean, 21 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Patrick Walker, 60 - Failure to Appear

Donald Tafoya, 30 - Serve Jail Time

David Smith, 48 - Failure to Appear

Bailey Stroop, 26 - Leave the Scene, DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense

