Natrona County Arrest Log (03/25/25 – 03/26/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Robert Timberlake, 34 - County Warrant/Hold, Possession - Crystal
James Higgs, 30 - Hold for WSP
Angela Strickler, 40 - District Court Bench Warrant X2
Chad Erickson, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Misty Ramsey, 36 - DUI Alcohol .08% or more, Open COntainer, Driving while License Cancelled, Driving without Interlock
Patrick Sanchez, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Joshua McLean, 21 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Patrick Walker, 60 - Failure to Appear
Donald Tafoya, 30 - Serve Jail Time
David Smith, 48 - Failure to Appear
Bailey Stroop, 26 - Leave the Scene, DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense
See past arrest logs here.
15 Well-Known Products Made in America
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
LOOK: Most Expensive Airbnb Available in Cheyenne for Valentine's Weekend
Gallery Credit: Airbnb via Rosabelle
Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media