Natrona County Arrest Log (03/24/25 – 03/25/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Larry Burgess, 37 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Driving while License Cancelled, Compulsory Auto Insurance, No Registration
Audrey Schultz, 22 - Possession Controlled Substances - Plant, Powder or Crystal
Amanda Steward, 43 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Nancy Jones, 46 - Failure to Comply
Brandon Mihalik, 37 - Failure to Register as a Sex Offender - 1st, Bond Revocation X2
Dustin Hoekstra, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Neil PResfield, 48 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Rosa Aguilar, 49 - Serve Jail Time
Sara Sommerville, 46 - Criminal Warrant
Charles Wakefield, 57 - Criminal Warrant X2
Johnathan Arket, 27 - Public Intoxication, Hold for Probation and Parole
David Strong, 26 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Ashley Houghton, 33 - Failure to Comply
Gordon Hart, 46 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Lenward Hicks, 40 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Robert Timberlake, 34 - County Warrant/Hold, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder ro Crystal
See past arrest logs here.
Mission Graduates Celebrate Success in Recovery Journey
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
15 Well-Known Products Made in America
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
LOOK: Most Expensive Airbnb Available in Cheyenne for Valentine's Weekend
Gallery Credit: Airbnb via Rosabelle
Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media