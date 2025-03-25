Natrona County Arrest Log (03/24/25 – 03/25/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.



Larry Burgess, 37 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Driving while License Cancelled, Compulsory Auto Insurance, No Registration

Audrey Schultz, 22 - Possession Controlled Substances - Plant, Powder or Crystal

Amanda Steward, 43 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Nancy Jones, 46 - Failure to Comply

Brandon Mihalik, 37 - Failure to Register as a Sex Offender - 1st, Bond Revocation X2

Dustin Hoekstra, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Neil PResfield, 48 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Rosa Aguilar, 49 - Serve Jail Time

Sara Sommerville, 46 - Criminal Warrant

Charles Wakefield, 57 - Criminal Warrant X2

Johnathan Arket, 27 - Public Intoxication, Hold for Probation and Parole

David Strong, 26 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Ashley Houghton, 33 - Failure to Comply

Gordon Hart, 46 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Lenward Hicks, 40 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Robert Timberlake, 34 - County Warrant/Hold, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder ro Crystal

See past arrest logs here.

Mission Graduates Celebrate Success in Recovery Journey July 11, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

15 Well-Known Products Made in America Consumer Reports find that 8 out 10 Americans would rather buy products made in the U.S.A. than imported ones. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

LOOK: Most Expensive Airbnb Available in Cheyenne for Valentine's Weekend Gallery Credit: Airbnb via Rosabelle