Natrona County Arrest Log (03/21/25 – 03/24/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Andrew Nollen, 37 - Hold for WSP

Kurt Deming, 58 - Failure to Comply

James Arner, 45 - Hold for CAC, Hold for Probation and Parole

Josh Hoyer, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Charles Woolsey, 38 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply X3

Rufus Thomas, 61 - Failure to Comply

Theodore Bell, 42 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Damon Underwood, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Travis Schaub, 53 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, DUI: Controlled Substance

Tyrone Starks, 40 - Criminal Warrant

Dustin Cornell, 25 - Domestic Battery - 1st

David Powley, 35 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold, Bond Revocation

Angelo Arvizo, 41 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Theft - $1,000 or more

Kati Cochran, 30 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Kolby Stockman, 28 - Failure to Comply

Louis Allen, 48 - District Court Bench Warrant

Harry Hamm, 53 - Valid Driver's License, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Richard Hamm, 57 - Failure to Appear

Allison Contreras, 52 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Derrick Brock, 53 - Failure to Comply X2

Maxine Casias, 27 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense

Michael Calhan, 74 - Dispose Dead Animals or Garbage SO AS WHP, Interference

[carbongallery id="66d72f031ee4860675a0d356]