Natrona County Arrest Log (03/21/25 – 03/24/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Andrew Nollen, 37 - Hold for WSP
Kurt Deming, 58 - Failure to Comply
James Arner, 45 - Hold for CAC, Hold for Probation and Parole
Josh Hoyer, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Charles Woolsey, 38 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply X3
Rufus Thomas, 61 - Failure to Comply
Theodore Bell, 42 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Damon Underwood, 26 - Serve Jail Time
Travis Schaub, 53 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, DUI: Controlled Substance
Tyrone Starks, 40 - Criminal Warrant
Dustin Cornell, 25 - Domestic Battery - 1st
David Powley, 35 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold, Bond Revocation
Angelo Arvizo, 41 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Theft - $1,000 or more
Kati Cochran, 30 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
Kolby Stockman, 28 - Failure to Comply
Louis Allen, 48 - District Court Bench Warrant
Harry Hamm, 53 - Valid Driver's License, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Richard Hamm, 57 - Failure to Appear
Allison Contreras, 52 - DWUI - 1st Offense
Derrick Brock, 53 - Failure to Comply X2
Maxine Casias, 27 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense
Michael Calhan, 74 - Dispose Dead Animals or Garbage SO AS WHP, Interference
