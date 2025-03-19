Natrona County Arrest Log (03/18/25 – 03/19/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Tanya Faulkner, 53 - Failure to Comply
Erika Escamilla, 33 - Driver's License-Valid, Registration, Insurance, Obedience to Traffic Rules
Sage Hoffman, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Norberto Botello, 43 - Failure to Comply
Gordon Hart, 46 - Public Intoxication
Aleta Armenta, 43 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Use Controlled Substances I, II, or III
Samuel Cisneros, 60 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Jason Ramirez, 23 - Interference, Aggravated Assault and Battery of a Pregnant Woman, Breach of Peace, Interference
Monika Gibson, 30 - Driving while License Cancelled, Driving without Interlock, Alter or Mutilate Plates
Connor Jones, 30 - Pedestrian under the Influence
Colebin Holman, 21 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving while License Cancelled
Brandon Smart, 34 - Open Container, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Nickolas Garver, 44 - County Warrant/Hold X2
