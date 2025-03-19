Natrona County Arrest Log (03/18/25 – 03/19/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Tanya Faulkner, 53 - Failure to Comply

Erika Escamilla, 33 - Driver's License-Valid, Registration, Insurance, Obedience to Traffic Rules

Sage Hoffman, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Norberto Botello, 43 - Failure to Comply

Gordon Hart, 46 - Public Intoxication

Aleta Armenta, 43 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Use Controlled Substances I, II, or III

Samuel Cisneros, 60 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Jason Ramirez, 23 - Interference, Aggravated Assault and Battery of a Pregnant Woman, Breach of Peace, Interference

Monika Gibson, 30 - Driving while License Cancelled, Driving without Interlock, Alter or Mutilate Plates

Connor Jones, 30 - Pedestrian under the Influence

Colebin Holman, 21 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving while License Cancelled

Brandon Smart, 34 - Open Container, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Nickolas Garver, 44 - County Warrant/Hold X2

