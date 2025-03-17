Natrona County Arrest Log (03/14/25 – 03/17/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Bryant Smith, 36 - County Warrant/Hold
Isaac Lee, 27 - Serve Jail Time
Lanae Neuroth, 33 - Failure to Comply, Theft - 5th or Subsequent, Criminal Trespass
Amanda Wilson, 48 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Casey Cowant, 33 - Serve Jail Time
John Batten, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant
Glenn Weir, 48 - Bond Revocation
Martin Harris, 59 9- Theft of $1,000 or more, DUI Alcohol .08% or more - 2nd Offense, Driving While License Cancelled, Driving without Interlock
Gregory Brown, 40 - Convicted Felon Possession Firearm, Hold for Federal Court
Paul May, 25 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Convicted Felon Possession Firearm
Faith Harrison, 27 - NCIC Hit
Latia Tendore, 29 - DUI Alcohol .08% or More, Interference
Trevor Cecchettini, 51 - Failure to Comply X2, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail
Michael Martinez, 47 - Failure to Comply X4
Steven Williams, 55 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant/Hold, Failure to Comply
Leland Rohn, 39 - Hold for CAC
John Weathers, 41 - Failure to Comply
Johnny Alegria, 56 - Failure to Comply
Jose Rivero, 37 - Immigration Hold
Jenny Fogus, 48 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Michal Lindberg, 30 - Pedestrian under Influence of Alcohol or Cont
Adam Hunt, 45 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Vehicle Exceeding 75 MPH X2
Jeremy Lambson, 35 - Reckless Driving
See past arrest logs here.
[carbongallery id="66d72f031ee4860675a0d356