Natrona County Arrest Log (03/14/25 – 03/17/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Bryant Smith, 36 - County Warrant/Hold

Isaac Lee, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Lanae Neuroth, 33 - Failure to Comply, Theft - 5th or Subsequent, Criminal Trespass

Amanda Wilson, 48 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Casey Cowant, 33 - Serve Jail Time

John Batten, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant

Glenn Weir, 48 - Bond Revocation

Martin Harris, 59 9- Theft of $1,000 or more, DUI Alcohol .08% or more - 2nd Offense, Driving While License Cancelled, Driving without Interlock

Gregory Brown, 40 - Convicted Felon Possession Firearm, Hold for Federal Court

Paul May, 25 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Convicted Felon Possession Firearm

Faith Harrison, 27 - NCIC Hit

Latia Tendore, 29 - DUI Alcohol .08% or More, Interference

Trevor Cecchettini, 51 - Failure to Comply X2, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail

Michael Martinez, 47 - Failure to Comply X4

Steven Williams, 55 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant/Hold, Failure to Comply

Leland Rohn, 39 - Hold for CAC

John Weathers, 41 - Failure to Comply

Johnny Alegria, 56 - Failure to Comply

Jose Rivero, 37 - Immigration Hold

Jenny Fogus, 48 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Michal Lindberg, 30 - Pedestrian under Influence of Alcohol or Cont

Adam Hunt, 45 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Vehicle Exceeding 75 MPH X2

Jeremy Lambson, 35 - Reckless Driving

