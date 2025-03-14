Natrona County Arrest Log (03/13/25 – 03/14/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Carlos Salazar, 50 - Contract Hold/Billing

Samual Vigil, 43 - Courtesy Hold

Suzanna Enriquez, 26 - District Court Bench Warrant X3, Failure to Comply

Marshall Seba, 58 - Contract Hold/Billing

Joshua Boyer, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Calvin Winters, 40 - Contract Hold/Billing

Brindelle Zarran, 34 - Courtesy Hold

James Sack, 56 - District Court Bench Warrant

Isreal Medina-Garcia, 32 - Immigration Hold

Joel Arotoma-Julian, 29 - Immigration Hold

Francisco Trejo-Torres, 27 - Immigration Hold

Giovanni Perez-Diaz, 31 - Immigration Hold

Jacob Moore, 40 - Hold for WSP

Riley Holmes, Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession, Resisting Arrest Willfully, Property Damage

Ross Lopez, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tommie Christ, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Seivewright, 61 - Failure to Comply

Timothy Schnepper, 41 - Apply Pressure on Throat, Domestic Battery

Gregory Brown, 40 - Failure to Comply

Martin Harris, 59 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Joshua Ruvalcaba, 34 - Public Intoxication

Jeffrey Scott, 42 - Failure to Appear

Bryant Smit, 36 - County Warrant for Agency

