Natrona County Arrest Log (03/13/25 – 03/14/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Carlos Salazar, 50 - Contract Hold/Billing
Samual Vigil, 43 - Courtesy Hold
Suzanna Enriquez, 26 - District Court Bench Warrant X3, Failure to Comply
Marshall Seba, 58 - Contract Hold/Billing
Joshua Boyer, 42 - Courtesy Hold
Calvin Winters, 40 - Contract Hold/Billing
Brindelle Zarran, 34 - Courtesy Hold
James Sack, 56 - District Court Bench Warrant
Isreal Medina-Garcia, 32 - Immigration Hold
Joel Arotoma-Julian, 29 - Immigration Hold
Francisco Trejo-Torres, 27 - Immigration Hold
Giovanni Perez-Diaz, 31 - Immigration Hold
Jacob Moore, 40 - Hold for WSP
Riley Holmes, Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession, Resisting Arrest Willfully, Property Damage
Ross Lopez, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Tommie Christ, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Michael Seivewright, 61 - Failure to Comply
Timothy Schnepper, 41 - Apply Pressure on Throat, Domestic Battery
Gregory Brown, 40 - Failure to Comply
Martin Harris, 59 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Joshua Ruvalcaba, 34 - Public Intoxication
Jeffrey Scott, 42 - Failure to Appear
Bryant Smit, 36 - County Warrant for Agency
See past arrest logs here.
