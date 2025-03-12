Natrona County Arrest Log (03/11/25 – 03/12/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Douglas Johnson, 34 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Damon Underwood, 26 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense
Stephen Gaylord, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container
Gavin Jarvis, 24 - Possession Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III
Michael Leone, 60 - NCIC Hit, Seat Belt, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Jason Spurlin, 47 - Failure to Appear
Michele Kientz, 58 -Failure to Comply
Shawn Riley, 51 - Failure to Comply
Shayne Armajo, 38 - Contract Hold/Billing
Thomas Brown, 53 - Failure to Comply
Sydney Ruschmann, 24 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Driving on Right Side of Roadway, Speeding
Daniel Pierce, 61 - Interference, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Camping Restricting in City, Public Intoxication
A New Book About Wyoming's Big Nose George
Gallery Credit: Glenn Woods
The White Wolf Saloon, Douglas Wyoming
Gallery Credit: Glenn Woods