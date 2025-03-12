Natrona County Arrest Log (03/11/25 – 03/12/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Douglas Johnson, 34 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Damon Underwood, 26 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense

Stephen Gaylord, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Open Container

Gavin Jarvis, 24 - Possession Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III

Michael Leone, 60 - NCIC Hit, Seat Belt, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jason Spurlin, 47 - Failure to Appear

Michele Kientz, 58 -Failure to Comply

Shawn Riley, 51 - Failure to Comply

Shayne Armajo, 38 - Contract Hold/Billing

Thomas Brown, 53 - Failure to Comply

Sydney Ruschmann, 24 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, Driving on Right Side of Roadway, Speeding

Daniel Pierce, 61 - Interference, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Camping Restricting in City, Public Intoxication

