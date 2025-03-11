Natrona County Arrest Log (03/10/25 – 03/11/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Bridgette Hine, 37 - Domestic Assault - 1st, Domestic Battery - 1st
Domenich Gumfory, 27 - Criminal Warrant
Porter Schweikert, 24 - District Court Bench Warrant
Pedro Sosa-Marquina, 35 - Hold for Agency
Roberto Martinez-Cervantez, 31 - Immigration Hold
Jesse Benson, 47 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for WSP
Jesus Cortes-Garcia, 31 - Immigration Hold
Javier Gomez-Salazar, 31 - Immigration Hold
Rocky Dela Vega, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Coy Rutledge, 25 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or more, Exceed 20 MPH/School Zone - 2nd Offense, Follow too Closely
Louis Cordova, 47 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or more, No TV Receiver Visible from Driver's Seat
John Weathers, 41 - Public Intoxication
Cecilia Warren, 32 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
Brent Sanborn, 24 - Agg Blackmail, Unlawnful Entry, Domestic Battery - 1st, Criminal Trespass
Zairen Boykin, 24 - DUI: Alcohol 08% or more
Jozie Sterling, 21 - Battery, Unlawful Entry, Conpsire to Commit Felony
Douglas Johnson, 34 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Possession - Plant
Damon Underwood, 26 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd
Gaylord Stephen, 42 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Open Container
Gavin Jarvis, 24 - Possession - Cocaine/Crack
Michael Leone, 60 - NCIC Hit, Seat Belt: Passenger over 12 years, Possession - Powder or Crystal
