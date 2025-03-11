Natrona County Arrest Log (03/10/25 – 03/11/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Bridgette Hine, 37 - Domestic Assault - 1st, Domestic Battery - 1st

Domenich Gumfory, 27 - Criminal Warrant

Porter Schweikert, 24 - District Court Bench Warrant

Pedro Sosa-Marquina, 35 - Hold for Agency

Roberto Martinez-Cervantez, 31 - Immigration Hold

Jesse Benson, 47 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for WSP

Jesus Cortes-Garcia, 31 - Immigration Hold

Javier Gomez-Salazar, 31 - Immigration Hold

Rocky Dela Vega, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Coy Rutledge, 25 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or more, Exceed 20 MPH/School Zone - 2nd Offense, Follow too Closely

Louis Cordova, 47 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or more, No TV Receiver Visible from Driver's Seat

John Weathers, 41 - Public Intoxication

Cecilia Warren, 32 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Brent Sanborn, 24 - Agg Blackmail, Unlawnful Entry, Domestic Battery - 1st, Criminal Trespass

Zairen Boykin, 24 - DUI: Alcohol 08% or more

Jozie Sterling, 21 - Battery, Unlawful Entry, Conpsire to Commit Felony

Douglas Johnson, 34 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Possession - Plant

Damon Underwood, 26 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd

Gaylord Stephen, 42 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Open Container

Gavin Jarvis, 24 - Possession - Cocaine/Crack

Michael Leone, 60 - NCIC Hit, Seat Belt: Passenger over 12 years, Possession - Powder or Crystal

