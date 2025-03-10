Natrona County Arrest Log (03/08/25 – 03/10/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Darel Monear, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Liberty Means, 25 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear, Bond Revocation

Caleb Phelbs, 42 - Failure to Comply

Victor Roldan, 41 - Criminal Warrant

Camille Moore, 36 - Failure to Comply

Shawn Daugherty, 43 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

James Alley, 39 - Failure to Comply, Interference, Possession - Plant, Failure to Comply

Bobby Moberly, 43 - Failure to Comply

Sunnona Hink, 44 - DWUI - 1st, Open Container

Lane Nicholson, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Salvador Torres-Contreras, 40 - Contract Hold/Billing

DUstin Bigmedicine, 44 - County Warrant/Hold

Sadie Nation, 31 - Failure to Appear

Lawrence Felter, 48 - Public Intoxication

Brandon Mihalik, 37 - Aggravated Assault and Battery

Richard Morales, 61 - Camping Restricted

Bridgette Hilne, 37 - Domestic Assault - 1st

