Natrona County Arrest Log (03/08/25 – 03/10/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Darel Monear, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Liberty Means, 25 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear, Bond Revocation
Caleb Phelbs, 42 - Failure to Comply
Victor Roldan, 41 - Criminal Warrant
Camille Moore, 36 - Failure to Comply
Shawn Daugherty, 43 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
James Alley, 39 - Failure to Comply, Interference, Possession - Plant, Failure to Comply
Bobby Moberly, 43 - Failure to Comply
Sunnona Hink, 44 - DWUI - 1st, Open Container
Lane Nicholson, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Salvador Torres-Contreras, 40 - Contract Hold/Billing
DUstin Bigmedicine, 44 - County Warrant/Hold
Sadie Nation, 31 - Failure to Appear
Lawrence Felter, 48 - Public Intoxication
Brandon Mihalik, 37 - Aggravated Assault and Battery
Richard Morales, 61 - Camping Restricted
Bridgette Hilne, 37 - Domestic Assault - 1st
See past arrest logs here.
