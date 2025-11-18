This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Brody Booker, 20, Serve Jail Time

Jerico Roberts, 44, Public Intoxication

Dawn Jackson, 41, Serve Jail Time

Scott Sunderland, 57, Fail to Appear

Danielle Dighton, 40, Fail to Appear

Lauranna Montgomery, 25, Possess Contr Subst-Plant-3 oz or LE, Possess Contr Subst- Liquid form>.3 G

Brandon Seyfang, 44, DUS-Driving while License suspended/revo

