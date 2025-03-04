Natrona County Arrest Log (03/03/25 – 03/04/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

See past arrest logs here.

Jason Petro, 45 - Breach of Peace, Use Controlled Substances Sch I, II, or III, Interference, Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer

Gregory Curtis, 36 - Bond Revocation

Vincent Ooka, 61 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Joseph Burridge, 62 - DWUI - 1st

Carla Musser, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

John Stinson, 35 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap

Billy MacKay, 42 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Mark Belanger, 36 - Driving While License Suspended, Insurance Violation, Registration Motor Vehicle

FBI's List of Unusual Weapons Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

10 Food Shortages and Price Increases We Could See in 2025 Digging through the available info, it looks like we can look forward to some more shortages and price increases in the new year. Gallery Credit:

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz