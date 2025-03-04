Natrona County Arrest Log (03/03/25 – 03/04/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jason Petro, 45 - Breach of Peace, Use Controlled Substances Sch I, II, or III, Interference, Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer
Gregory Curtis, 36 - Bond Revocation
Vincent Ooka, 61 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Joseph Burridge, 62 - DWUI - 1st
Carla Musser, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
John Stinson, 35 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap
Billy MacKay, 42 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Mark Belanger, 36 - Driving While License Suspended, Insurance Violation, Registration Motor Vehicle
