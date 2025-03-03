Natrona County Arrest Log (02/28/25 – 03/02/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Lindsay Lossner, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole X2

Kerry Muggenburg, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Andrew Bessey, 20 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

John Stinson, 35 - Criminal Warrant

Brent Broderick, 63 - Hold for WSP

Leonardo Leon-Jaime, 42 - Immigration Hold

Miguel Perez-Ramos, 33 - Immigration Hold

Braden Picotte, 23 - Public Intoxication

Herbert Wheeler, 38 - Failure to Comply

Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Public Intoxication

Stanley SEivewright, 64 - Breach of Peace, Pedestrian Under the Influence

Kevin Marshall, 38 - Driving without Interlock, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Rita Lopez, 38 - Failure to Comply

Ashley Moyte, 33 - Failure to Comply

Kirk Le Bar, Trespassing

Bryan Cunningham, 33 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear X2

Martin Harris, 59 - Trespassing

William Colton, 44 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Indecent Exposure

Gregory Brown, 40 - Public Intoxication

Dustin Bailey, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Gina Harris, 38 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest- Willfully

Treyden Alvey, 21 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Keisha Glover, 29 - DWUI - 1st, Insurance Violation

Brynn Boness, 20 - DWUI - 1st, Insurance Violaiton

See past arrest logs here.

LOOK: Most Expensive Airbnb Available in Cheyenne for Valentine's Weekend Gallery Credit: Airbnb via Rosabelle

Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain The Alzheimer's Association is sharing tips for how to be your own brain health advocate in 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

[carbongallery id="66d72f031ee4860675a0d356