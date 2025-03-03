Natrona County Arrest Log (02/28/25 – 03/02/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Lindsay Lossner, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole X2
Kerry Muggenburg, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Andrew Bessey, 20 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
John Stinson, 35 - Criminal Warrant
Brent Broderick, 63 - Hold for WSP
Leonardo Leon-Jaime, 42 - Immigration Hold
Miguel Perez-Ramos, 33 - Immigration Hold
Braden Picotte, 23 - Public Intoxication
Herbert Wheeler, 38 - Failure to Comply
Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Public Intoxication
Stanley SEivewright, 64 - Breach of Peace, Pedestrian Under the Influence
Kevin Marshall, 38 - Driving without Interlock, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Rita Lopez, 38 - Failure to Comply
Ashley Moyte, 33 - Failure to Comply
Kirk Le Bar, Trespassing
Bryan Cunningham, 33 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear X2
Martin Harris, 59 - Trespassing
William Colton, 44 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Indecent Exposure
Gregory Brown, 40 - Public Intoxication
Dustin Bailey, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Gina Harris, 38 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest- Willfully
Treyden Alvey, 21 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
Keisha Glover, 29 - DWUI - 1st, Insurance Violation
Brynn Boness, 20 - DWUI - 1st, Insurance Violaiton
See past arrest logs here.
